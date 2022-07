James Topp: The March Canada March For Freedom Continues

James Topp, Canadian Veteran and National Hero has decided to contihue his March Across Canada for Freedom.

He has completed his original mission of marching from Vancouver to Ottawa to the National War Memorial, but has now decided to continue on to Newfoundland to complete a full cross Canada March.

His objective is to raise end Medical mandates that strip Canadians of their individual rights, and to unite the Country through peaceful means.