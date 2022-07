Jammu & Kashmir: ASI Mushtaq Ahmad killed in terror attack in Srinagar | Oneindia News *news

In a brutal terror attack, ASI Mushtaq Ahmad was shot dead in Srinagar today.

The terrorist attack took place at a Naka party near GD Goenka school in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

