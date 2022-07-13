Watch: The moment a pilot lands his plane on a US motorway

Flying with his father on a small plane over North Carolina, flight attendant Vincent Fraser had no other option than to land on Highway 19 in Swain County when his engine started to die.
Flying with his father on a small plane over North Carolina, flight attendant Vincent Fraser had no other option than to land on Highway 19 in Swain County when his engine started to die.
Flying with his father on a small plane over North Carolina, flight attendant Vincent Fraser had no other option than to land on..
A pilot has been hailed for successfully making a risky emergency landing on a busy motorway after his engine failed three..