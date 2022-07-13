Employees Are Taking Lower Salaries To Work From Home

NPR reports that as the pandemic began to rage in 2020, .

Companies started to embrace what many thought to be a temporary experiment with remote work.

Almost three years after the fact, over a third of employees in America say they intend to keep working from home.

In a recent poll by McKinsey & Company, almost 25% of Americans say they can at least work from home part-time.

Nearly six in ten Americans say they could work remotely at least once per week.

Per NPR, 87% of workers who are offered "at least some remote work," have jumped at the opportunity.

A recent economic study found that many companies have capitalized on remote work.

Using it in place of offering employees raises.

Some say that such tactics could help moderate inflation.

We conclude that the recent rise of remote work materially lessens wage-growth pressures.

, Jose Maria Barrero, Nicholas Bloom, Steven J.

Davis, Brent H.

Meyer & Emil Mihaylov, economists, via NPR.

In doing so, the rise of remote work eases the challenge confronting monetary policy makers in their efforts to bring the inflation rate down to acceptable levels without stalling economic growth.

Davis, Brent H.

Meyer & Emil Mihaylov, economists, via NPR.

... in their efforts to bring the inflation rate down to acceptable levels without stalling economic growth.

, Jose Maria Barrero, Nicholas Bloom, Steven J.

Davis, Brent H.

Meyer & Emil Mihaylov, economists, via NPR