James Webb Telescope Photos Reveal Details of Distant Exoplanets

'Newsweek' reports that NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope has already showcased its ability to detect atmospheric gases on distant planets.

That ability will play a crucial role in the search for life elsewhere in the universe.

On July 12, NASA released the first images captured by Webb since the telescope was launched in December.

The image set contained a snapshot of WASP-96 b, an exoplanet that orbits a star approximately 1,150 light-years away in the Phoenix constellation.

The image of WASP-96 b is the most detailed of its kind.

A technique known as transit spectroscopy allows scientists to determine what other planets' atmospheres are made of, as well as those planets' temperatures.

Researchers have detected what they believe is the presence of water vapor, which is crucial for sustaining life as we know it.

However, the data collected through Webb also suggests a blazing atmospheric temperature of 1,350 degrees Fahrenheit.

So yes, you can do science with the pretty pictures, but often it's the spectra that really let us tell the story, Jonathan McDowell, Harvard astronomer, via 'Newsweek'.

According to a NASA press release, the WASP-96 b data , "demonstrates that Webb has the power to characterize the atmospheres of exoplanets—including those of potentially habitable planets—in exquisite detail.".

