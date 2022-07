Bodies Bodies Bodies Movie

Bodies Bodies Bodies Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

Directed by Halina Reijn starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, Pete Davidson release date August 5, 2022 (in theaters)