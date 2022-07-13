Uncoupled Season 1

Uncoupled Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: UNCOUPLED follows Michael (Patrick Harris) who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years.

Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares -- losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Starring Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Marcia Gay Harden, Tisha Campbell, Dan Amboyer, Emerson Brooks, Ivan Amaro Bullon, Ajay Naidu, Denny Dillon release date July 29, 2022 (on Netflix)