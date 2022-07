The Crypto Mile Weekly Update: Celsius files for bankruptcy, Vitalik defends PoS on Twitter, and is Shiba Inu founder behind cry

Host of Yahoo Finance's The Crypto Mile Brian McGleenon checks in from London HQ and takes a quick look at the most significant news from the world of cryptocurrencies in the last week.

Celsius Network has finally thrown in the towel and filed for bankruptcy, Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin defends Proof of Stake in Twitter debate and the mystery grows as to who is behind new cryptocurrency project Dejitaru Tsuka.