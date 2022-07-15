These Simple Self-Care Tasks Will Make You Healthier and Happier

These Simple Self-Care Tasks Will Make You Healthier and Happier.

When making a change for the better, it’s hard to jump into goals that require a long-term commitment.

.

Instead, getting started with small, achievable changes can help you gradually improve your well-being.

.

Here are 10 simple self-care tasks that will help you feel healthier and happier.

.

1.

Make time to clean up cluttered environments, as they can cause stress.

2.

Opt out of late-night invitations since they can lead to poor food choices and poor sleep.

3.

Give yourself a burst of energy by switching to cold water for the last 30 seconds of your shower.

4.

Hold yourself to staying hydrated by refilling your water bottle every hour.

.

5.

Add tea to your morning routine.

.

6.

Move unhealthy snacks and sweets to the back of your pantry and fridge to keep them “out of sight, out of mind.”.

7.

Take a 15-minute midday walk to boost your concentration and energy.

.

8.

For every 20 minutes you’re looking at a screen, take a 20-second break to look at something else that’s 20 feet away.

9.

Schedule 15 minutes of relaxation time every day.

.

10.

Donate your time to a cause or organization.

It will raise your self-esteem and lower loneliness