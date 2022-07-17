UK's GB News Takes on Jab Injuries, Dutch Farm Protest Updates, World News 7/17/22

Ahead in this week's TOP News From Around the World: Dutch farmers keep up the fight for their right to farm “Our farmers are being expropriated and the state is stealing their land… and oftentimes these are businesses that they have had in their families for centuries on end because the farming industry in the Netherlands is very strong," says Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

She says that countries like Canada and the Netherlands are being used as staging grounds for the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other globalist elites to pursue their radical schemes to transform society.

Then, Mark Steyn and Neil Oliver took on Jab injuries on GB News this week with Steyn airing an hour-long, heart-wrenching special.

Next, after ousting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, several Tory candidates toss their hats in the ring for the spot, including one stand out: anti-woke MP Kemi Badenoch.

People are calling her "a breath of fresh air," as she stands against things like CRT in classrooms. All of that and much more!