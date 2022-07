NEET exam: Muslim gstudents face trouble in Washim, Kota for wearing hijabs | Oneindia News*News

Yesterday, several Muslim students, who went to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 examinations in Rajasthan's Kota and Maharashtra's Washim, faced trouble for wearing hijab.

#NEET #Washim #Kota #HijabRow