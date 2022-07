Rogue Agent Movie

Rogue Agent Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The chilling true story of conman, Robert Freegard, who posed as an undercover MI5 agent kidnapping countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt until the woman who fell for him brought him to justice.

Directed by Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson starring Gemma Arterton, James Norton, Sarah Goldberg, Shazad Latif, Freya Mavor, Julian Barratt, Jimmy Akingbola, Marisa Abela release date August 12, 2022 (in theaters and on AMC Plus)