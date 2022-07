Sheila Dikshit: The CM who transformed Delhi into a 'world class city' | Oneindia news *News

Sheila Dikshit, an exemplary Indian politician and the woman who single-handedly transformed Delhi into a world class city passed away on 20th July in 2019.

She was a great statesman and Indian politician who held the office as the chief minister of Delhi for three consecutive terms, a feat which no one else has been able to achieve.

Let us look at how Sheila Dikshit changed Delhi for good and successfully managed to transform it.

