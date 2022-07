Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Yogi Adityanath amid minister's resignation | Oneindia news

Taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath and the recent ongoing controversy in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement today that " sometimes bulldozers can also backfire." This statement comes amid the recent news of the corruption charges against some ministers of the Yogi government and the subsequent resignation of Dinesh Khatik.

#AkhileshYadav #YogiAdityanath #DineshKathik