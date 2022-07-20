Brad Pitt Wears a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

Insider reports Pitt, who 20 years ago predicted men would one day wear skirts, .

Wore a skirt to the premiere of 'Bullet Train,' his latest film.

The film premiered in Berlin on July 19.

Pitt's skirt was paired with a matching brown jacket, pink shirt, combat boots and sunglasses.

The skirt also made some of his tattoos visible.

In 1999, Pitt also sported numerous dresses for a 'Rolling Stone' cover shoot.

While promoting his movie, 'Troy,' in 2004, Pitt talked about men wearing skirts.

Men will be wearing skirts by next summer.

That's my prediction and proclamation.

The film answers to both genders.

We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then, Brad Pitt, via statement, as reported by Insider.

When the 58-year-old actor was asked by 'Esquire' about his style last year, he referenced "comfort.".

You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important.

I think it's as simple as that.

I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice.

I like how the lining feels.

It's those details that are important to me.

It's too exhausting to follow trends, Brad Pitt, via 'Esquire'.

'Bullet Train' hits theaters Aug.

5