Limp Bizkit Postpones Tour, Cites Fred Durst's 'Personal Health Concerns'

CNN reports Limp Bizkit has postponed the U.K. and European leg of their "Still Sucks" tour.

Fred Durst, the frontman for Limp Bizkit, posted a note on the band's verified Instagram account.

For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring... , Fred Durst and Limp Bizkit, via Instagram.

... Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 U.K. and European tour.

We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff.

Stand by for further news.

Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit.

Durst has yet to explain the details of his current health situation, but he said he visited his doctor "to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay.".

And to my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests.

, Fred Durst, in video on limpbizkit.com, via CNN.

And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible.

Limp Bizkit's "Still Sucks" tour began in April in the United States