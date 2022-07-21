2022 Nissan Juke Hybrid Interior Design

Nissan is equipping its compact coupé crossover Juke with a hybrid drive for the first time.

The advanced system combines direct power delivery and an active driving experience with lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Thanks to its multimodal hybrid drive, the Juke Hybrid combines efficiency, responsiveness and harmonious driving characteristics.

Drivers and passengers will experience pure electric launch, smooth driveability in all conditions and excellent fuel economy.

This combination is made possible thanks to the intelligent multimodal transmission, efficient brake energy regeneration and the high-performance battery.

In developing the hybrid powertrain, the focus was on complementing and preserving the agile and dynamic character of the Juke that has made the coupe crossover a modern Nissan icon.