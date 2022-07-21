Are Putin & Xi Saving Us From the Deep State? Or Leading Us Into a Trap?

LIVE AT 2PM ET: Putin said this week, “No matter how much Western and globalist elites strive to preserve the existing order, a new era is dawning, a new stage in world history,” and he was met with excitement and cheers from the truth community, who believe Putin is fighting to free the world from the grips of the deep state.

And many believe that Putin’s alignment with Xi Jinping will strengthen them in that battle.

But can Putin and Xi really be trusted?

Do they have their own plans for a global communist system?

Or are they part of a larger plan to accelerate the Great Reset?

Today, I’m going to ask the tough questions with one goal in mind: finding the truth at all costs.