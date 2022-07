Biden Tests Positive For COVID, Says He Has Cancer? | Readies Country For Climate Overreach | Ep 430

Joe Biden took the stage with an apocalyptic backdrop to declare climate change an emergency, while readying the country for executive actions that he is planning to take.

He also announced, in an apparent gaffe, that he has cancer?

For all these reasons and more, the left is turning on Biden to include late night shows.

Plus, we discuss PGA vs.

LIV, Trump's thoughts on the matter, AOC defending her fake arrest and much more.