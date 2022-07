BTS Tease Their Big Collab With Snoop Dogg, Kim K Wants to Help Free Gunna, Louis Tomlinson Says This About 1D & More | Billboar

BTS teases their highly anticipated collab with Snoop Dogg and super producer, Benny Blanco, Stray Kids join KCON 2022 Kim Kardashian wants to help free rapper Gunna from prison, Louis Tomlinson says this about One Direction, Logic calls out Tekashi 6ix9ine for being fake and more!