Sen. Schumer Expresses Support For House's Marriage Equality Bill

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed the Senate will hold a vote on the marriage equality bill passed by the House this week.

At least 4 Senate Republicans have indicated support for the bill, but Democrats would need 10 GOP votes to pass it into law.

