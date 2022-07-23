Russia & Ukraine sign grain deal with UN & Turkey to avert food crisis | Oneindia News*International

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey making way for key grain exports to world markets amid the conflict.
Two sides agree ‘de facto ceasefire’ to allow cargo ships to collect millions of tonnes of grain from Ukrainian ports