Meghalya: Resort of a BJP leader raided, 6 children rescued | Oneindia news *News

In a shocking and embarrassing revelation on Saturday post police raids at a farmhouse owned by a Meghalaya BJP leader, 6 children were rescued and 73 were arrested.

A case of "immoral trafficking" was registered against state unit's vice president and former militant leader Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu and the search for him is on.

