David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Omen’ Star, Dead at 80

Deadline reports that Warner died on July 24 from "a cancer-related illness.".

His family confirmed his death in a statement.

Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity, David Warner's family, via statement.

He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years.

We are heartbroken, David Warner's family, via statement.

Deadline reports that after studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, .

Warner gained notoriety for his role in the 1966 film 'Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment.'.

He was nominated for a BAFTA for portraying the titular character.

Morgan won a supporting actor Emmy in 1981 for his role as a Roman senator in 'Masada.'.

Some of his most notable screen credits include 'The Omen,' 'Titanic' and 'Tron.'.

He also starred in a handful of 'Star Trek' productions.

Most recently, Warner appeared in 'Mary Poppins Returns.'.

