Monkeypox Could Spread Beyond Specific Communities, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued the warning on July 25.

It comes as cases of monkeypox continue to increase rapidly in several parts of the world.

According to Dr. Catherine Smallwood of the WHO, the cases have mostly affected men who have sex with other men.

At the moment, cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men for the most part, but we should not expect that to remain as such, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Emergency Officer, via CNBCC.

This really might be the canary in the mine that’s alerting to us a new disease threat that could spread to other groups, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Emergency Officer, via CNBCC.

The WHO recently classified the global monkeypox outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern.".

We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, via CNBCC.

For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, via CNBCC.

Dr. Smallwood reiterated that as the virus spreads, so too does its impact on the public.

If it does spread to other groups — particularly to people who are vulnerable to severe monkeypox disease [...] — , Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Emergency Officer, via CNBCC.

... then we might see increased public health impact, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Emergency Officer, via CNBCC.

She also stated that there currently is not enough data about vaccines, and that such data is crucial.

We don’t have full information on how effective and how efficacious these vaccines are against monkeypox, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Emergency Officer, via CNBCC.

We need to be able to be confident that the countermeasures that are available and potentially accessible are scaled up, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Emergency Officer, via CNBCC