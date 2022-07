Laura Linney Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Https://www.maximotv.com Laura Linney, Holland Taylor, Chris Mundy, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Leland Orser, August Tripplehorn attend the Laura Linney Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony held at the 6420 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California USA on Monday July 25th, 2022.

