Adele announces rescheduled Vegas residency dates

Adele announced on her Instagram account on Monday that her postponed Las Vegas residency will finally begin in November.
Lizzo tops the Hot 100 with her hit 'About Damn Time', Kid Cudi gets angry and storms off the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Adele..
Adele's Las Vegas residency will take place from November this year to March 2023, after dates earlier this year were cancelled.