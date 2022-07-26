Raising Cane’s CEO To Share Mega Millions With Workers if He Wins After Buying 50K Tickets

'USA Today' reports that the Mega Millions jackpot for July 26 is $810 million.

People all over the country are snapping up tickets, including Todd Graves, Raising Cane's CEO.

On July 25, Graves announced he bought one ticket for each of the 50,000 employees at the fast food chain.

As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together, Todd Graves, Raising Cane's CEO, vis press release.

None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.

Each ticket costs $2, meaning Graves spent $100,000 on tickets for his employees.

'USA Today' reports that the current jackpot is the third-highest in Mega Millions history.

The drawing is on July 26 at 11 p.m.

EDT