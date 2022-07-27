Let The Right One In Season 1

Let The Right One In Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Demian Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire.

Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, LET THE RIGHT ONE IN will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength, and compassion.

Directed by Seith Mann (pilot episode) starring Demian Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster release date October 7, 2022 (on Showtime)