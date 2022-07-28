CUPRA Leon VZ CUP 5D Design in Blue matt

The CUPRA León continues to promote its sporting qualities with the arrival of the new VZ CUP finish.

This new version is a tribute to the competition CUP models, and adds a new dimension to the Spanish compact, both with a 5-door body and the Sportstourer estate.

This finish increases the dynamic behavior of the CUPRA León with the addition of semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres, (available as standard on the TSI petrol versions), and the Brembo braking system.

Likewise, its design also provides an even more sporty and emotional character with the integration of different elements.

New Matrix LED headlights as standard, increase effectiveness at night.

Its exterior design is more radical by integrating 48 cm (19’’) wheels in black and Copper tones, CUPRA side skirts, or the carbon fiber rear spoiler (for the 5-door version) as standard.

The cabin is now more emotional thanks to the great presence of the new CUPBucket sports seats with a truly sporty look, the steering wheel with satellite buttons, Copper stitching all over the dashboard, and the opening panoramic roof.