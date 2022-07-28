2022 Honda Civic Type R Design Preview

Honda has unveiled the all-new Civic Type R as it celebrates 25 years of the brand’s iconic high-performance hatchback – and 50 years of Civic.

The new Type R has been engineered to deliver the most exhilarating Civic Type R experience to date, building on a long tradition of performance cars inspired by the spirit of racing.

Available in Europe from early 2023, the Civic Type R is already setting new benchmarks, recently breaking the front-wheel drive lap record at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

As part of its development, Honda engineers refined every aspect of the new model, including design enhancements that improve aerodynamic performance.

Lightweight components and powertrain revisions have created the most responsive and powerful Type R ever.