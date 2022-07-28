Monkeypox cases rise: WHO recommends Gay &biS-exual men to limit S-exual partners |OneindiaNews*News
Monkeypox cases rise: WHO recommends Gay &biS-exual men to limit S-exual partners |OneindiaNews*News

On Wednesday, addressing the group currently most affected by Monkeypox, that is, men who have s-ex with men, the World Health Organization has asked to limit their S-exual partners.

#Monkeypox #WHO #MonkeypoxCases