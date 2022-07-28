Tristan Stubbs (S)
England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow and Tristan Stubbs star as hosts win in Bristol
Jonny Bairstow's devastating 90 helps England beat South Africa by 41 runs in a high-scoring first Twenty20 international in..
BBC News
Tristan Stubbs (S)
Jonny Bairstow's devastating 90 helps England beat South Africa by 41 runs in a high-scoring first Twenty20 international in..
Tristan Stubbs announced himself onto the international stage with a thrilling knock, but the Proteas lost the opening T20 against..