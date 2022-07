Fulton County GA Lying About In Person Election Day Data? With Jeff O'Donnell

This morning Jeff O'Donnell joins us to further discuss Canncon's Fulton County election day counting revelation, our GDP, and the insane plan the Democrats have to fix our inflation issues.

We seem to be heading towards a recession and our political leaders are more concerned with Ukraine and January 6th than the problems our nation's people are facing universally.