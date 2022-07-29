Alarm Over Monkeypox Grows in NYC and San Francisco

The cities have declared the outbreak of monkeypox a health emergency as federal regulators weigh doing the same.

In San Francisco, city officials made the declaration on July 28.

It goes into effect on August 1.

We need to be prepared and this declaration will allow us to serve the city better, Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health, via CNN .

Our COVID-19 response has taught us that it is imperative that we mobilize city resources.

, Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health, via CNN .

The declaration helps us ensure we have all the tools available to augment our outreach, testing and treatment, , Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health, via CNN .

... especially to the LGBTQ+ who remain at highest risk for Monkeypox, Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Health, via CNN .

In NYC, known cases have risen to 1,247.

This declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional state reimbursement, , Dr. Mary T.

Bassett, NY State Health Commissioner, via CNN .

... after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities, Dr. Mary T.

Bassett, NY State Health Commissioner, via CNN .

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra stated that the outbreak is being monitored.

What I can tell you is, we continue to monitor the response throughout the country on monkeypox, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via CNN .

We've made vaccines, tests and treatments well beyond the numbers that are currently needed, available to all jurisdictions who manage their public health systems, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via CNN .

We will weigh any decision on declaring a public health emergency based on the responses we're seeing throughout the country, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via CNN .

Bottom line is, we need to stay ahead of it and be able to end this outbreak, Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, via CNN