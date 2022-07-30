Bollywood Stars Reaction On Ranveer Singh's B0ld Photoshoot | Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor

Actor Ranveer Singh stirred up controversy after he dropped his pictures from the viral nude photoshoot.
Following it, an FIR and a complaint have been filed against the actor.
Now, Bollywood stars react on the same.
Have a look
Actor Ranveer Singh stirred up controversy after he dropped his pictures from the viral nude photoshoot.
Following it, an FIR and a complaint have been filed against the actor.
Now, Bollywood stars react on the same.
Have a look
After Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, among others, Vidya Balan too came out in support of actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot.