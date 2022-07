Maharashtra: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark triggers a row | Oneindia news *News

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has landed himself in controversy and has sparked up a row in the state, saying that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

The governor's remark has drawn criticism from the opposition parties and leaders.

