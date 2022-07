Tugendhat says he hopes for a lot after backing Truss

Tom Tugendhat has announced his backing for Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.

When asked whether he is hoping for a role in cabinet, he said he “hopes for a lot but expects nothing”.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn