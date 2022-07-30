Rick Walker Show: Biden Tests Positive For Covid Again

Rick Walker Show: Maverick News Channel:
Biden's COVID Symptoms Improve; WH Shows Him Working Phones
Watch VideoFor more than a year, President Joe Biden's ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When he finally..
Newsy
Rick Walker Show: Maverick News Channel:
Watch VideoFor more than a year, President Joe Biden's ability to avoid the coronavirus seemed to defy the odds. When he finally..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious..