Italy Headed for Right Wing Majority, Germany's Energy Crisis 7/31/2022

It was one of the most dramatic weeks ever for Italian politics, with Mario Draghi resigning after The League, Forza Italia (FI) and the Five Star Movement (M5S) made it clear that they did not want to continue supporting the government coalition.

President Mattarella dissolved the parliament and the next elections are set for 25 September, in just over two months’ time.An alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, has a wide lead in opinion polls ahead of the September 25 general election.

If other forces are divided, this might lead close to a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, according to an analysis by Youtrend/CattaneoZanetto & Co.