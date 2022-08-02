Truth vs. NEW$ Part 1 (31 July 2022) with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger

100,000+ Ukrainian refugees are flooding into Britain, with many more in the offing.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed 1,742 Russian tanks, which would be a remarkable feat.

But Putin is systematically taking control of Donbas and other areas of importance to the RF.

Meanwhile, Ukraine hit a POW camp to kill its own troops lest they divulge secrets Zelensky does not want the Russians to learn.

Staggering numbers from Canada confirm that the death rate among the vaxxed is 900% greater than among the non-vaxxed, where the World Council for Health has called for removing all of the COVID vaccines from usage--which is the obvious thing to have done long ago!

Stunning!

And 500 health care workers have won an historic class-action suit against COVID mandates being used to force them to take the shot in spite of their religious objections--no doubt only the first of what will be an historic onslaught of lawsuits against the genocide promoted by Biden, Big Pharma, and the international globalists.

A recent "Biden" speech was by someone other than the guy who is being promoted as "Biden", where the real guy may have died in 2017--and has not been seen since!

The US has sold nearly 6m barrels of oil to China, which is a gross abuse of the SPR (but will benefit Hunter's Chinese oil company and himself).

Gruesome Newsom's appearance in D.C.

Is prompting speculation that he may replace Kamala and then Biden will step down to have a younger and more vigorous candidate leading the Democrat Party--where he wanted to do for America what he has done for California!

God save us all!