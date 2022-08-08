Truth vs. NEW$ Part 1 (7 August 2022) with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger

Ukraine continues to milk the West of weapons and money in staggering sums and would like to play China against Russia!

It ain't going to happen.

Meanwhile, China tells the US it can't kick other nations around like it did with cops suffocating George Floyd, where Pelosi's incredibly stupid visit to Taiwan has provoked an angry response from China, which is now conducting six military exercised around the island nation and threatened to take more serious measures.

The Senate has passed a phony "Inflation Reduction Bill", which only gained the support of Joe Manchin by making fossil fuel concessions that are going to benefit West Virginia.

Bernie has threatened to have them removed, but then the entire bill would fail because Manchin would no longer support it.

I used to think Bernie was a smart guy, but this was dumb.

The US Post Office had ended its deliveries to various locales because of threats to security, which were unleashed by the movement to Defund the Police, the progressives key platform which continues to undermine law and order across the nation.

Economic anomalies suggest that persons who were formerly self-employed have moved to employee status and that some have found it feasible to remove themselves from work by residing with a spouse or partner who is employed--and odd situation but explicable when you dig deeper.