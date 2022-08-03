Don't Boycott My Film.. Aamir Khan UPSET Over Laal Singh Chaddha Release Controversy | Epic Reaction
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan confessed he was hurt when he saw the 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend on Twitter.

He urged social media users to watch the film.