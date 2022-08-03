INTERVIEW: Ray McGovern on Ukraine and NATO's Quagmire

In this episode of the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio which aired on June 30, 2022, Patrick talks with Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst and founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), to discuss Washington and NATO's current quagmire in Ukraine, and why a proxy war with Russia will become increasingly problematic and costly the longer the fighting drags on - not just for America and its NATO allies, but most of all for Ukraine itself.

See more of Ray's work at: https://raymcgovern.com/