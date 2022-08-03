2 AZ Counties Ran Out Of GOP Ballots, MI Vote Issues, Paul Pelosi Had "Drug" In System, Veritas FBI

Many different counties in multiple states are reporting problems in last night's primary elections.

Pima and Pinal counties somehow didn't have enough ballots in more than 20 precincts for Arizona's primaries that took place last night drawing rebuke from the GOP and others.

Pinal county had sent out 63,000 incorrectly printed mail in ballots just weeks before the election.

There were verifiable issues in Arizona's three largest counties.

Machine failures were also reported in parts of Michigan.

Conservative Daily had Michigan Attorney Stefanie Lambert drop some interesting information.

60,000 people signed up to vote in Michigan on election day, 2020 and 22% of them didn't vote.

Kari Lake appears to come back from behind in her race to defeat her opponent after her opponent over performed by as much as 20% from what experts thought she would do.

Lake has already claimed victory.

Paul Pelosi had a "drug" in his system as well as alcohol according to police report, drug is not listed as of yet.

FBI Whistleblower reveals how FBI categorized civilians it considers to be MVE's or Militia Violent Extremists.

The FBI didn't even consider Antifa or BLM as MVE's or Militia apparently.

The FBI also categorizes certain symbols such as the Gadsden Flag, The Liberty Tree and Punisher Mask as representing groups or people that are MVE's.

Scientists claim the Earth has set a record with the "fastest rotation" creating shortest day ever.

Missouri AG Eric Schmitt defeats Eric Greitens in the battle of the Erics.

Steve Bannon launches new crypto based financial system, will encompass banks, crypto and more.

Katie Hobbs wins Democratic primary for governor's race.

Michigan 3 race John Gibbs Republican defeats Rino Peter Meijer.

Coast Guard to discharge vaccine mandate objectors without separation hearings.

Deep mistrust has developed between Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Pelosi ends Taiwan visit.

