InfoWars host Alex Jones Defamation Trial_ Sandy Hook 'Hoax' Lawsuit - Day One

Alex Jones Defamation Trial_ Sandy Hook 'Hoax' Lawsuit - Day One.

InfoWars host Alex Jones was found liable for defamation in relation to the statements he made claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

At no point was he allowed to give a defense but now, a Texas jury must decide how much Jones must pay to a victim's parents.