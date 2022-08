Suella Braverman welcomes 'needed' interest rates hike

Suella Braverman has welomed rising interest rates, as the Bank of England is expected to increase rates by 0.5 per cent, to their highest level since 1995, to "challenge global inflation".The attorney general backs Liz Truss' plan to cut taxes in a bid to help families and businesses during the cost-of-living crisis.

Report by Brooksl.

