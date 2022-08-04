Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy

Two years after Teigen and husband John Legend lost their son, Jack, due to pregnancy complications, Teigen is pregnant once again.

She took to Instagram on Aug.

3 to share the news.

The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

Teigen then referenced the fertilization treatments she underwent to conceive.

1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

She didn't say how far along she is, but it's clear she's nervous about the health of her baby.

Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

In May, Legend shared how losing a child affected their family.

It was a tragedy.

But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other.

We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family, John Legend, to 'The Guardian'.

The couple currently has two children, Miles and Luna