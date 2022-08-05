CWG 2022: Para Powerlifter Sudhir wins gold medal for India, creates history | Oneindia News *News

Indian Para powerlifter Sudhir on Thursday created history as he won a gold medal for the country, becoming the first ever to do so.
#CWG2022 #Powerlifter #Sudhir
Para-powerlifter Sudhir added a sixth gold medal to India’s tally while Murali Sreeshankar also won a silver – the only two..
Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir took the nation's tally to six gold medals on Thursday in the Commonwealth Games 2022, with an..