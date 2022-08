Business Sec labels Starmer 'hypocritical' over code breach

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has described Sir Keir Starmer as "hypocritical" after it was found the Labour leader breached the MP's code of conduct eight times by failing to declare donations on time.

Report by Buseld.

